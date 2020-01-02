2 Sterling women arrested after allegedly trying to hit police with car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STERLING, Illinois-- Two women are behind bars after police say they attempted to run them over with their car.

According to the Sterling Police Department, Gabriell S. Cox, 18, and Shaqueria E. Bickham, 19, both of Sterling have been arrested after they drove their vehicle at two officers who were approaching them.

Officers went to the 100 block of 7th Avenue in an attempt to locate Bickham, who was wanted for failing to appear on a possession of a stolen vehicle charge.

Officers say they saw Bickham in the passenger seat of a blue 2017 Chevrolet Sonic.

Cox, the driver, drove at the approaching officers as she fled the scene. The officers were able to get out of the way and were not injured. Officers located the vehicle unoccupied and running in the 300-block of 12th Avenue, shortly after losing sight of the vehicle. Officers searched the immediate area and located both Bickham and Cox walking away from the vehicle.

Bickham was arrested for the warrant, theft over $500, and unlawful possession of cannabis in a vehicle.

Cox was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault, no valid drivers license, operating an uninsured vehicle, disobeyed stop sign, expired registration, disobeying a police officer, fleeing and eluding a peace officer, unlawful possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe.

Both Bickham and Cox were taken to the Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond