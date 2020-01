Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- Two people are in the hospital after a car crash in Rock Island on New Year's Day.

The Rock Island Police Department say two cars were involved in a crash on 11th Street and 18th Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on January 1, 2020.

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital, but the extent of their injuries are not yet known.

The intersection was closed for a short time, but is now back open.