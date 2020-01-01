New leaf, new year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILIAN, ILLINOIS-- Time to turn over a new leaf for the new year. Marijuana is legal today in the state of Illinois.

At the stroke of midnight on January 1st 2020... recreational marijuana officially became legal.

Hundreds of people patiently waited to make their first purchase. Some arrived as early as 10:30. many chose to spend their new years at Natures Treatment of Illinois, to make their first legal purchase.

Doors opened at 6am as people from both sides of the river rolled in with their ticket number, waiting to be called.

Patrick Supan waited for more than six hours. He says it's a long time coming.

A state-wide product shortage means no recreational flower for the time being.. but other products are available. Cannabis products can't be taken over state lines and only people 21 and older can legally buy and possess marijuana. NTI says the new laws are a good thing.

One customer says he's been waiting 30 years for this day.

Police were on scene and they said everyone was well-behaved.