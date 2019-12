× Where you can and can’t light New Year’s Eve fireworks

If you live in Iowa, fireworks can be part of your New Year’s Eve celebration, as long as you light them within a certain time frame.

In both Bettendorf and Davenport, you can light fireworks starting at 10 p.m. on December 31, and have to wrap them up by 12:30 a.m. Violators may be fined.

Fireworks in Illinois are not permitted.