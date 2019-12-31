× Warming on track next couple of days… Wintry mix on track Friday night, too

Brisk winds and mostly cloudy skies have kept temperatures in check with highs this afternoon either at or below the freezing mark of 32 degrees. Fortunately, those same winds are showing signs have been showing signs of decreasing.

Quiet skies will prevail for those New Year’s Eve celebrations with mostly clear skies and temperatures at the stroke of midnight around 26 degrees. We’ll see these temperatures drop just a few degrees more the rest of the night with lows in the lower 20s.

A return flow of air is still on track the next couple of days resulting in mid to upper 40s!

Skies will remain dry until clouds roll in later Thursday before dropping a potential rain to snow mix on Friday into Friday night. The challenge will be exactly when the change over occurs and how much moisture will be left for the snow to accumulate. That will be the key in the coming days.

Stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

