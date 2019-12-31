Quad City iGeneration kids ring in 2020 early with “Noon Years Eve”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa – The newest generation is ringing in 2020 early this year at the Bettendorf Family Museum’s “Noon Year’s Eve”. But what are kids this year really celebrate and aim for in 2020?

Confetti, balloons, and live music filled the giant hall of Bettendorf’s Family Museum as they celebrated the end of the only decade they’ve known. Most of the kids who attended were born between 2010 and 2019.

This generation of kids is known as the iGeneration, and the name speaks for itself. When News 8 asked kids what “toy” they’ll remember from the last decade, the responses were interesting. Everything from an iPhone, iPad, even an Apple Watch was on their list.

“With them and technology, who knows what they’re going to be capable or, honestly,” says one parent, Erin Dresing.

But as the kids get ready for the new decade, some have important resolutions for 2020.

“I want to eat more healthier – apples, veggies, more fruit,” said one 10-year-old.

“I want to master horseback riding,” said another.

“I’d see my cousins a lot more,” one 8-year-old boy said.

“My New Years resolution is to have less “time-outs” in 2020,” said parent, Brittany Washington.

“It’ll be interesting to see how long they last anyway,” said one father, in regard to his son’s New Year’s resolution.

All of us will say goodbye to one decade and hello to 2020, but the iGeneration kids will turn to a new decade – something they’ve never experienced before.

The Bettendorf Family Museum will be closed New Years Day for the holiday.