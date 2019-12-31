× Product shortage forces Galesburg marijuana dispensary to delay opening

GALESBURG, Illinois – Leaders with Nature’s Treatment of Illinois have announced that the dispensary they plan to open in Galesburg won’t be open in time for residents and visitors to purchase recreational marijuana on January 1st.

On Facebook, Nature’s Treatment – Galesburg said, “due to the state-wide product shortage, we will be delaying the opening of our Galesburg location,”

That announcement was made on December 20th.

The new opening date, for the dispensary that will be located at the corner of Henderson and Main Streets in Galesburg, has been set for Februrary 3, 2020, however that date is also tentative.

Nature’s Treatment of Illinois will open their Milan, Illinois location to recreational users on January first, however cannabis flower won’t be sold to recreational users.

The flower that the dispensary has in-stock will only be sold to medical marijuana customers for now.

The company says cannabis edibles and vape cartridges will still be available for recreational customers to purchase in Milan starting on January 1st.

The Milan dispensary is located at 973 Tech Dr, Milan, IL 61264.