One injured after falling from roof of vehicle in Davenport intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- One person was seriously injured after falling off the roof of a vehicle at a Davenport intersection.

According to a police statement, the person was seriously hurt after falling near the intersection of West Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street. It happened around 5:50 p.m. on Monday, December 30.

Police said the incident stemmed from the 3500 block of West 43rd Street where a disturbance was reported.

The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.