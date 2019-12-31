One injured after falling from roof of vehicle in Davenport intersection

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- One person was seriously injured after falling off the roof of a vehicle at a Davenport intersection.

According to a police statement, the person was seriously hurt after falling near the intersection of West Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street.  It happened around 5:50 p.m. on Monday, December 30.

Police said the incident stemmed from the 3500 block of West 43rd Street where a disturbance was reported.

The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.

