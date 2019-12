× Man arrested after claiming to be missing Timmothy Pitzen is due in court

(AP) — A federal judge will hear in early January whether a plea deal has been reached in the case of a 24-year-old man charged with lying about being a long-missing child.

Back in April of 2019, Brian Michael Rini, who was 23 at the time, claimed to be missing Aurora boy Timmothy Pitzen.¬† DNA results from the¬†Louisville FBI showed Rini’s true identity.

U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett in Cincinnati has a Jan. 8 status conference scheduled for Rini.

Barrett has ruled that Rini is competent to stand trial, but a transcript made available recently shows that Rini’s public defender told the judge there had been discussions about resolving the case without a trial. Rini has been held without bond since last April.

