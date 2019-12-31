Judge orders Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in Sandy Hook case

December 31, 2019

Alex Jones of InfoWars talks to reporters outside a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing concerning foreign influence operations' use of social media platforms, on Capitol Hill, September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A Texas judge has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in another court setback over the Infowars host.

Jones is being sued for defamation in Texas by the parents of a 6-year-old who was among the 20 children and six adults killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

Jones used his show to promote falsehoods that the attack was a hoax.

Judge Scott Jenkins ruled that Jones purposefully ignored previous orders to provide materials that would move along the lawsuit. An attorney for Jones did not immediately comment Tuesday.

Jenkins’ orders were first reported by The Daily Beast.

