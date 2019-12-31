Iowa man wants coyote back as emotional support animal

Posted 9:45 am, December 31, 2019, by

(AP)-- An Iowa man is trying regain custody of a young coyote that he says has become his emotional support animal.

Matthew Stokes told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that Drifter is a youngster who was left by a coyote family that had dug a den this past spring in his backyard on the outskirts of Waterloo.

Stokes was suffering from a bone infection in a foot and was in danger of losing it. He says Drifter kept him going.

"Then I got sick and I was here 10 weeks with him night and day," Stokes said. "I mean would stay outside in the gazebo with him a lot of when it was real warm out he would lay out there lay on my lap."

The pup was corralled by a neighbor while roaming the area and placed with a wildlife rehabilitation agency in Independence, Iowa who want to release the coyote.

Stokes is applying for a federal license to keep a dangerous animal saying Drifter is tame and would die in the wild.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.