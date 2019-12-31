× In the Kitchen with Fareway: Easy & Healthy Breakfast Ideas for 2020

Happy New Year! If eating healthier is one of your resolutions, consider this from Fareway Food Stores:

Sometimes more is actually less. Skipping meals may make you feel zapped of your energy and lead to snacking on high fat or high sugary foods until your next meal.

Many people will skip their morning. Right when you wake up, your blood sugar that your body needs to make your brain and muscles work their best is usually low.

Eating breakfast breaks your body`s overnight fasting period and kick starts your metabolism for the day to keep your energy levels and concentration up throughout the day.

Product Ideas:

Belvita Breakfast Sandwiches & Chobani Greek Yogurt

These Belvita breakfast sandwiches are a good on-the-go option for your busy mornings. These

breakfast sandwiches are only 230 calories and made from whole grains so they are a good

source of fiber to help keep you full. Pair your Belvita breakfast biscuit with a greek yogurt for

good source of fiber and protein in the mornings. The Chobani greek yogurts are 130 calories

with 11g of protein. Even if you don`t have time for both of these options on a busy morning,

bringing one with as a mid-morning snack will help you from getting overly hungry until it`s time

for lunch. If you are one that doesn`t eat breakfast at all, something is better than nothing at all

and this could be an option for you!

Quaker Instant Oatmeal

Instant oatmeal is a quick and easy option in the mornings. Even if you don`t have time in the

mornings while you are at home, theses can be something to throw in your bag and eat when

you get to work. These packets can be made with hot water so any offices that have their coffee

makers usually have a hot water spout as well, so you can throw your oatmeal in a bowl and

add a little hot water and have a quick breakfast while your checking your emails in the morning.

Sometimes too if you are traveling or on the road for you job, you can run into a gas state quick

as well for some hot water from their coffee stations to make your oatmeal with.

They are 160 calories and have 3 grams of fiber and 4g of protein. If you want to add a little

more protein, you could always add in some peanut butter to your oatmeal as well.

Jimmy Dean Frittatas

Bacon, Ham, and veggie frittata take less than 2 minutes in the microwave and are packed with

11g of protein and only 220 calories. This again you could pair with a yogurt if you feel like that

these won`t fill you up on their own or bring the yogurt and save it for a mid morning snack.