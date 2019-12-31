Illinois population continues to drop, Iowa up slightly in 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New U.S. Census estimates show Illinois' population declined by more than 165,000 people over the past decade. More than 51,000 residents left the state this year alone.

2019 marks the sixth consecutive year of population decline for the state.

On the other side of the river, Iowa's population continued to increase slowly in the last year and now numbers 3,155,070.

The July 1, 2019, estimate released Monday was up 108,199 from the 2010 population.

Iowa's population would have been significantly lower if not for international migration, which since 2010 has added nearly 48,000 people to the state.

That migration offset nearly 30,000 residents who moved from Iowa to other states during that period. The national population was estimated at 328.2 million.

This article includes reporting from AP.