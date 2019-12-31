Experts worry about Illinois governor using personal money for state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(AP) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has spent at least $3 million of his own money for state expenses including staff raises and building renovations.

Experts say the practice is troubling because money spent from private funds isn't subject to open records laws; that could potentially give wealthy candidates an edge.

A Pritzker spokeswoman defended the practice, saying the Democrat believes Illinoisans are worth investing in.

Former Gov. Bruce Rauner also used his personal wealth in his capacity as governor, spending to help other Republican candidates and donating to private foundations for state projects.