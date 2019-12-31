× Burlington PD seek help in finding missing 61-year-old man with dementia

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A 61-year-old man who has been diagnosed with dementia is missing out of his Burlington home.

Police said they are looking for Stanford Tate, who is described as a black man, standing 6-feet tall, and weighing 150 pounds. He has been missing from his North 9th Street home since about 1 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown slippers and a heavy blue coat with a white stripe and the hood over his head. He walks bent over at the waist.

Police said Stanford also has paranoid schizophrenia.

If you see him, call 319-671-7001.

WQAD has reached out to police for a photo.