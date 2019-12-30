YOUR MONEY with Mark: U.S manufacturing is contracting

Posted 8:56 am, December 30, 2019, by

When it comes to YOUR MONEY, we want to take it a step further. That's why Mark Grywacheski appears on Good Morning Quad Cities every Monday to give us his analysis of the latest business, economic, and financial news.

For over a year, the US manufacturing industry has been going through some challenging times - most notably, the US-China trade dispute.

The manufacturing industry reached a 14-year-high around August 2018, but since then, the growth of the industry has been on a slow, gradual decline.

Grywacheski tells us what he thinks is the biggest factor for this decline.

Your Money with Mark airs between 5 and 5:30 a.m. every Monday. To live stream our newscast, click here. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.