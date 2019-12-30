× Six juveniles riding in stolen car through Davenport arrested after foot chase

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Six juveniles in a stolen vehicle were arrested after driving through a Davenport yard and then fleeing from police.

According to a statement from the Davenport Police Department, a stolen red 2020 Honda Civic was spotted around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, December 30. The car had “numerous juveniles” inside and they were driving through a yard in east Davenport.

Officers followed the car until it got into the 1800 block of Scott Street, “at which time seven subjects bailed from the vehicle,” said police.

Ultimately six of them were arrested after leading police on a chase spanning several blocks in different directions, said the statement. All of them were charged with interference with official acts and first-degree theft.

They all were turned over to the juvenile detention center.