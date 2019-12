WQAD Sports Director Matt Randazzo sits down with long time QC sportswriter Steve Tappa and long time QC Columnist and Voice of MC22 John Marx to look back at the best sports stories and moments in the Quad Cities over the past 10 years.

Where does the John Deere Classic rank and which one? Assumption Soccer dominates the decade. The 2011 Rock Island basketball team breaks through with State title. We talk about it all!