New Illinois law requires public, single-user restrooms to be labeled as “all-gender”

MOLINE, Illinois - On January 1st, 2020, The Equitable Restroom Act will go into effect in Illinois.

The new law requires all public, single-occupancy restrooms to be identified as "All-Gender" restrooms.

On December 30, maintenance workers in Moline were switching sings at public buildings like City Hall, police and fire departments, and the library.

Nearly two-dozen signs were updated at facilities throughout the city.

According to the new law, a "single-occupancy restroom" means a fully enclosed room, with a locking mechanism controlled by the user, containing a sink, toilet stall, and no more than one urinal."

Public places will still be allowed to have both men's and women's restrooms in addition to their single-use, all-gender restrooms.

This new law applies to any existing or future places of public accommodation or public buildings.

It will be up to the Illinois Department of Public Health and health inspectors to check public places and make sure they comply with the law.

Iowa does not currently have a similar law in place.