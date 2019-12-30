Nature’s Treatment in Milan won’t sell you cannabis on January 1st, here’s why
MILAN, Illinois- Natures Treatment says they will not be selling marijuana flower to recreational users come January 1st.
“Our current waiting area will remain strictly for medical cannabis patients. On January 1st, we will set up barricades to reserve multiple parking spaces for cardholders.”
According to a press release from the dispensary, medical patients are going to be prioritized over any recreational sales.
“We do recommend that if possible, to avoid the area for the first couple days of legalization. We expect very long lines and crowds for the anticipation of legal cannabis. Rest assured, we will maintain an adequate supply of edibles and cartridges for the medical patients at NTI. Flower will NOT be available for purchase on the recreational side of our dispensary until there is sufficient product available for our patients. We hope you all understand that we are still doing everything we can to get more flower in our dispensary.”