× Nature’s Treatment in Milan won’t sell you cannabis on January 1st, here’s why

MILAN, Illinois- Natures Treatment says they will not be selling marijuana flower to recreational users come January 1st.

“Our current waiting area will remain strictly for medical cannabis patients. On January 1st, we will set up barricades to reserve multiple parking spaces for cardholders.”

According to a press release from the dispensary, medical patients are going to be prioritized over any recreational sales.