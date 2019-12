Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- On Tuesday, April 30, 2019 a HESCO barrier along River Drive in Davenport was breached by the Mississippi River.

This breach, which happened near 2nd and Brown Streets, caused several feet of flood waters to rush into downtown, nearly covering parked cars, damaging businesses and forcing area residents to evacuate.

There were no injuries in the flood, but months of cleanup and repairs ensued.

Click here for full coverage on the 2019 breach.