Light snowfall for parts of the area overnight

Clouds, cold brisk winds and even a few snowflakes have been the highlight of our day. Temperatures either at or below the freezing mark this afternoon with wind chills in the teens.

Just to our northwest is a wave of some light snow that is still on track to sweep through tonight before quickly ending by sunrise Tuesday morning. Most will see a dusting to a half an inch, where along Highway 20 corridor an inch possibly two will be expected. Untreated roadways in that particular area will see the greatest chance for slick spots by morning.

Clouds will be decreasing for your Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 30s.

We’ll start off the brand new year with highs in the 40s both Wednesday and Thursday. Could reach 50 in spots just south of the Quad Cities by Thursday as well.

Clouds will slowly increase by Thursday as another system tracks across the area that night into Friday.

Naturally, the track, temperatures and the timing will play a key role as to the type of precipitation we see. This system has the potential of a rain changing to snow event during this period with a slushy accumulation possible. We’ll keep you posted in the days ahead.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

