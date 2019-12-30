Klobuchar’s Iowa tour: Bragging point and caucus strategy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(AP)-- Democratic presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar says the tour she completed of all 99 Iowa counties is a sign she will go everywhere and represent everyone.

It's also central to her strategy for the lead-off presidential caucuses. Klobuchar is hoping to capitalize on caucus rules that can reward candidates who leave Democratic-heavy areas to meet smaller groups of voters in less populated counties.

The Minnesota U.S. Senator spoke to Scott County voters Saturday during a meet and greet at Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf, Iowa. Klobuchar touched on issues regarding mental health, the Affordable Care Act and getting the U.S. back in the Paris Agreement on day one.

"It's written into law that Medicare cannot negotiate for cheaper prices for prescription drugs for our seniors," Klobuchar said. "Medicaid can, the VA can, but Medicare cannot. As president I will get it done and take on pharma."

The stakes are high as Klobuchar tries to catch the top candidates, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

The Iowa caucuses are Feb. 3.