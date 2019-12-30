× Kitchen Cooked to merge with Utz, Bushnell plant closing

FARMINGTON, Illinois- The classic Midwest chip company Kitchen Cooked is set to merge with Utz and close the Bushnell facility in the process.

December 30, Utz Quality Foods announced that it has completed the merger with Kitchen Cooked. According to the press release, the acquisition includes the Kitchen Cooked brand, DSD operations, and its manufacturing operations.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to add this important brand and set of capabilities to our portfolio,” said Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer of Utz. “Since the 1930’s, this brand brings a strong consumer following and unique craft heritage in its core markets. Their distribution and manufacturing capabilities, along with their customer relationships, enhance our ability to grow our brand portfolio further west.”

Kitchen Cooked is headquartered in Farmington Illinois and is considered a leading manufacturer of snack foods for Central Illinois and Eastern Iowa.

The Bushnell plant will be closed over a several month period as production moves out of the facility. Officials say the transition is expected to affect about five employees. Blackhurst says the company plans to transfer workers to another facility.

According to the website, the company started in the 1930’s manufacturing their titular potato chips.