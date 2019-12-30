Kitchen Cooked to merge with Utz, Bushnell plant closing
FARMINGTON, Illinois- The classic Midwest chip company Kitchen Cooked is set to merge with Utz and close the Bushnell facility in the process.
December 30, Utz Quality Foods announced that it has completed the merger with Kitchen Cooked. According to the press release, the acquisition includes the Kitchen Cooked brand, DSD operations, and its manufacturing operations.
“We are very excited about the opportunity to add this important brand and set of capabilities to our portfolio,” said Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer of Utz. “Since the 1930’s, this brand brings a strong consumer following and unique craft heritage in its core markets. Their distribution and manufacturing capabilities, along with their customer relationships, enhance our ability to grow our brand portfolio further west.”
Kitchen Cooked is headquartered in Farmington Illinois and is considered a leading manufacturer of snack foods for Central Illinois and Eastern Iowa.
The Bushnell plant will be closed over a several month period as production moves out of the facility. Officials say the transition is expected to affect about five employees. Blackhurst says the company plans to transfer workers to another facility.
According to the website, the company started in the 1930’s manufacturing their titular potato chips.
“We are excited to partner with Utz and believe that this is a great way for the two organizations to come together to create an even stronger manufacturing and distribution network throughout Illinois and Eastern Iowa. Utz and Kitchen Cooked have almost a century each of experience in bringing great tasting snacks to our communities, and we believe this transaction only strengthens our ability to do so going forward In this, we are not really closing the Bushnell plant but moving the production we do in this facility into either the Farmington Illinois facility by expansion or another one of Utz manufacturing plants to become more efficient. There is no timetable for this transition to take place at this point.”– Paul Blackhurst, Vice President of Kitchen Cooked.