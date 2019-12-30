Happy Kwanzaa! 20th annual celebration held in Rock Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- Recognizing community, family and culture, the 20th annual Kwanzaa celebration was held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island Friday.

There were vendors, dancers and seven different speakers. There was also an arts and crafts table for kids to make noise shakers and drums.

"What we really are excited about is that we have people who come regularly, so they are regular Kwanzaa participants," Shellie Moore Guy, an organizer of the event said. "But, every year we add at least 20 to 30 new people."

Organizers collected canned goods at the event to donate to the Second Baptist Church Food Pantry.

Kwanzaa is a seven-day holiday celebrated from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. To learn more about when the holiday began and some of its traditions, click here.