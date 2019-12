Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- On Friday, December 27, Katherine Bauer and Eric Sorensen took a visit to the Tangled Wood for a post-holiday drink.

Bar manager Marshall Dismer walked us through the new offerings at the restaurant.

Dismer made us a Smoking Bullett Old Fashioned. The drink is muddled orange, cherry, simple syrup, and bitters. After adding ice, Dismer showed us how to infuse the smoke into the drink using Bullett rye. A slow-pour over the prepared muddle makes for the completed drink.