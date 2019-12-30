× Bettendorf holding early New Year’s party for those who can’t last until midnight

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Morning person? Children with an early bedtime? Just busy on New Year’s Eve? The City of Bettendorf has you covered if you can’t make it to a midnight party.

The city is hosting its annual Noon Year’s Eve Family Celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bettendorf Family Museum. The event is especially designed for kids, but it open to anyone who purchases admission to the museum or has a museum membership.

The event will feature balloons, tons of confetti, music from the Myers Brothers,and activities like firework rings, chalkboard party hats, confetti cones, and face painting. The titular Noon Year’s Eve countdown will be performed by Miss Iowa. After the celebration is over, the museum will remain open until 2 p.m.

The price listing for admissions is as follows: