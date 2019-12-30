9 people suspected of double voting referred for prosecution

December 30, 2019

(AP)– State officials have referred to Iowa prosecutors the names of nine people suspected of voting twice in the 2018 November election.

Iowa secretary of state Paul Pate said in a news release Friday that the nine are suspected of voting in Iowa after casting ballots in other states.

There were 27 suspected instances of people voting first in Iowa and then other states during the same election. The information was discovered through Iowa’s partnership with several states in the Electronic Registration Information Center.

The states share data to improve the accuracy of voter rolls and enhance voter confidence.

None of these incidences happened in the Quad City area.

