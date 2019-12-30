× 2 men rescued from icy lake at Summerset State Park

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa– Two men were rescued after falling through the ice of a lake at Summerset State Park in Warren County, Iowa.

One man fell through the ice around 40 yards from shore just after 3:00 p.m. Friday and the other man fell through the ice while trying to help him, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The Indianola Fire and Rescue teams rescued the first man, who suffered from hypothermia, the statement said.

Rescue crews used throw bags to pull the second man to shore.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Iowa DNR warns people to beware of ice conditions and depth with safety advice on their website.