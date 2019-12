× 1 hospitalized after Moline stabbing

MOLINE, Illinois– One person was injured after a stabbing near the Pheasant Ridge Apartments in Moline.

The Moline Police Department said they responded to a disturbance call at the apartments around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Police say they found one person with multiple stab wounds.

The person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Officers were seen searching the area, but police say there is no threat to the public.

No arrests have been made.