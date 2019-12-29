Tracking early week wind-driven snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This past week has been quite busy weather-wise as we've seen everything from record warmth to now record rainfall. We are set to head back into a more winter-like pattern as the new work week gets underway.

A review of several rainfall reports from around the area shows most locations picked up more than an inch of rain. We set a new record for daily rainfall here in the Quad Cities on Saturday, with a total of 1.28 inches recorded beating out the previous record of 1.22 inches set in 2015.

The threat for any additional heavy rain is now coming to an end as of Sunday evening, but we're tracking the return to more winter-like conditions by Monday evening and especially early Tuesday. The combination of colder temperatures, windy conditions, and snow could impact travel during this time frame.

While a few snow showers will be possible on and off Monday, the bulk of the steadier and light snowfall will come during the overnight hours into early Tuesday morning. A piece of energy from a departing area of low pressure is expected to set up a band of snow just to the north of I-80 by early Tuesday morning. These locations will likely experience reduced visibility due to the strong winds that will continue with gusts up to 30 MPH at times.

Total snowfall accumulations will remain light, generally an inch or less north of a line from Monticello to Savanna and Sterling/Rock Falls. Elsewhere, a dusting to quick half-inch of snow is possible here in the Quad Cities. With all of the wind, it will definitely be hard to get any solid accumulation that amounts to anything significant.

The timing of the snow favors 9pm Monday evening until 6am Tuesday morning. Reduced visibility will be the primary threat as the snow will likely have difficulty sticking to the pavement thanks to the strong wind gusts. Either way, I would plan ahead a few extra minutes for that Tuesday morning commute. Thankfully with it being New Year's Eve, many folks won't have to head into work that morning. Conditions will greatly improve by mid-morning Tuesday and especially into the afternoon as dry conditions settle in.

Bottom line: Accumulating snow of one inch or less is looking likely north of the Quad Cities Monday night into Tuesday morning. Reduced visibility due to the strong winds will be the biggest impact.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke