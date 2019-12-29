(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 28, 2019, US President Donald Trump speaks to the troops during a surprise Thanksgiving day visit at Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan. - President Donald Trump has shattered through norms and niceties on the world stage in his nearly three years in office. Entering an election year, Trump is unlikely to slow down as he seeks what has largely eluded him -- a headline-grabbing victory. The tycoon turned president closes 2019 with a new stride after what was perhaps his most unambiguous achievement -- US commandos' raid that killed the leader of the Islamic State extremist group. But the year was also full of tosses and turns for Trump. On his ambition to end the war in Afghanistan, he startled Washington by inviting the Taliban to talks but then declared the talks dead before resuming them. (Photo by Olivier Douliery / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Taliban council agrees to cease-fire in Afghanistan
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 28, 2019, US President Donald Trump speaks to the troops during a surprise Thanksgiving day visit at Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan. - President Donald Trump has shattered through norms and niceties on the world stage in his nearly three years in office. Entering an election year, Trump is unlikely to slow down as he seeks what has largely eluded him -- a headline-grabbing victory. The tycoon turned president closes 2019 with a new stride after what was perhaps his most unambiguous achievement -- US commandos' raid that killed the leader of the Islamic State extremist group. But the year was also full of tosses and turns for Trump. On his ambition to end the war in Afghanistan, he startled Washington by inviting the Taliban to talks but then declared the talks dead before resuming them. (Photo by Olivier Douliery / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
The Taliban say the ruling council has agreed to a temporary cease-fire nationwide, without saying when it would begin.
It provides a window during which a peace agreement with the United States could be signed. A peace deal would allow Washington to bring home its troops from Afghanistan and end its 18-year military engagement there, America’s longest.
The U.S. wants any deal to include a promise from the Taliban that Afghanistan would not be used as a base by terrorist groups.
The U.S. currently has an estimated 12,000 troops in Afghanistan. The duration of the cease-fire announced Sunday was not specified but it is being suggested it would last for 10 days.