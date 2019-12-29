× East Moline man severely stabs woman Sunday morning; flees to Rock Island before arrest

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — An East Moline woman is recovering from a severe incident where a man stabbed her repeatedly in the middle of the night on Sunday, Dec. 29.

According to a press release, at about 2:45 a.m., East Moline police responded to a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman in the 1100 block of 16th Avenue. When officers arrived, they located the woman and discovered that she had sustained multiple stab wounds to her back and head and quickly rushed her to the hospital. The department says she is currently in stable condition.

In the initial investigation, police uncovered that the man had fled to Rock Island. He was then located and jailed on charges of Aggravated Domestic Battery with the help of the Rock Island Police Department.

The investigation remains ongoing by East Moline Police Detectives. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.