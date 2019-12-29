Clinton Fire Department saves person trapped in cold, sinking car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa -- A rescue crew was on the Mississippi Saturday evening when a car began to sink into the river with one person trapped inside.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Satuday, Dec. 28th, the Clinton Fire Department sent out a crew to pull out the victim and the car. When they arrived, the car had already sunk to window level.

The victim was in the car's front seat and was unable to escape the vehicle on their own. Fire crews made it to the scene and were able to free them from the car. Soon after, they were also able to pull the car out of the river.

The victim was sent to the hospital with a case of hypothermia. Other information, including the person's condition or how the vehicle ended up in the river, is currently unknown.