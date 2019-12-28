Sportscast December 28, 2019

Posted 11:30 pm, December 28, 2019, by

Iowa State has some costly turnovers in their loss to Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl.

Rockridge beats A-Town at the Macomb-Western Shootout.  The Rockets would win the title for the fourth time.

At the Warkins Memorial Tournament Newman advances to the title game.

Erie-Prophetstown beats Orion to also move into the championship.

Knoxville beats Monmouth-Roseville girls to advance to championship for third straight year.

Stockton also makes the championship with a win over Fulton.

Bureau Valley beats Morrison.

Storm fall to Evansville in overtime 4-3.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.