Sportscast December 28, 2019

Iowa State has some costly turnovers in their loss to Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl.

Rockridge beats A-Town at the Macomb-Western Shootout. The Rockets would win the title for the fourth time.

At the Warkins Memorial Tournament Newman advances to the title game.

Erie-Prophetstown beats Orion to also move into the championship.

Knoxville beats Monmouth-Roseville girls to advance to championship for third straight year.

Stockton also makes the championship with a win over Fulton.

Bureau Valley beats Morrison.

Storm fall to Evansville in overtime 4-3.