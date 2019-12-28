× Here’s how and when you can set out your Christmas tree out for recycle

Christmas season has come to and end for the decade and that means the holiday decorations are coming down. Take note of these guidelines from several cities across Illinois and Iowa when setting your trees out for recycle pickup.

Iowa

Bettendorf: Christmas tree collection is scheduled for December 26, 2019 – January 10, 2020 on residents’ collection day. All ornaments, plastic wrap, and tree stands must be removed. No sticker required. Trees should be left at regular collection site by 7 a.m. For more information, call 563-344-4088.

Burlington: The City does NOT pick up Christmas trees. You may dispose of Christmas trees at the Des Moines County Regional Landfill free of charge if you show a recent water bill that indicates the line item “TRASH”. Trees must be free of wire, tinsel, and ornaments. Wreaths maybe be set out with your regular trash and will be picked up free of charge.

Davenport: Live trees can be placed for curbside collection on your regular solid waste collection day through Fri Jan 10th, when curbside yard waste collection ends of the season. Live trees must be free of lights and decorations and not contained in a plastic bag for collection, as these materials are not recyclable.

Artificial trees can be placed for collection on your regular bulky waste collection day.

For more information, visit www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/solidwaste. Muscatine: Live and unflocked trees will be collected by the City from Monday, December 30, 2019, through Friday, January 24, 2020, on the resident’s refuse collection day. The trees must be placed on the curb for collection. To prepare the tree for curbside collection remove all ornaments, wires, and decorations from the tree along with any stand or other metal objects. Do not place the tree in a plastic bag. Trees taller than five feet should be cut into two sections. Flocked and artificial trees are considered garbage items. These items can be taken to the Muscatine Transfer Station for disposal or residents can call the Transfer Station to schedule a curbside pickup. For more information on recycling Christmas trees or how to prepare the live tree for collection, contact the Transfer Station at (563) 263-9689.

Illinois

Moline: Residents should set out trees at the same location where their trash is collected beginning December 26, 2019, through January 17, 2019. All lights and ornaments must be removed from trees before they are set out for curbside collection.

Rock Island: The City of Rock Island will offer free Christmas tree collection from December 26, 2019, through January 10, 2020. Christmas trees should be placed at the normal garbage set out point on the citizen’s garbage collection day.

Christmas ornaments, lights, and stands must be removed from the tree. Trees must be placed at least 3 feet away from garbage carts to guarantee collection of both the Christmas trees and the garbage carts.

Separate trucks will pickup Christmas trees.

Galesburg: Recycle your natural holiday tree at the drop-off site sponsored by Lowe’s, Waste Management, and the City of Galesburg. Beginning the day after Christmas and ending January 3, 2020, natural holiday trees can be dropped off at the west side of Lowe’s parking lot, located at 531 West Carl Sandburg Drive, for recycling. Please remove plastic bags, tree stands, lights, and ornaments. Flocked trees, artificial trees, and tinsel will not be accepted.

Holiday trees can also be placed on the curb for pickup on your regular refuse pick-up day. However, please note that Holiday trees collected at the curb will not be recycled.

For more information, please contact Becky Jollay, Associate Planner, at 309/345-3614.

Did we miss your city? Send an email to ‘news@wqad.com’.