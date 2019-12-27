Tony Mccombie holds Savanna blood drive, comments on next year’s taxes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAVANNA, Illinois- Many organizations struggle to collect blood donations during the holidays.

So on December 27, State Representative Tony McCombie hosted an annual blood drive at the Savanna fire department. Leaders with the American Red Cross call the donation drive "critical to helping save lives."

Representative McCombie said she is thankful for the support of the Savanna community.

Representative McCombie has been hosting this annual blood drive with members of the chamber and the fire department since she was mayor in Savanna years ago.

The new year will mean new taxes for Illinois motorists. Registration fees will increase for personal and electric vehicles.

Trade-ins worth more than $10,000 will be taxed, you will even pay more for parking.

The fees pay for a 45-billion dollar capital infrastructure plan to fix roads and bridges.

Illinois Representative Tony McCombie says the projected revenues will not materialize because Illinois residents will take their business across the border or stop buying.