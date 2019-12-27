Pickle-hauling semi crashes and catches fire on Michigan highway

Posted 7:27 am, December 27, 2019, by

FENTON, Michigan -- A semi that was hauling pickles on a Michigan highway caught fire after crashing into an overpass.

According to a report from Mid Michigan NOW, the driver lost control on US 23 and hit an overpass in Genesee County on Thursday, December 26.  Michigan State Police said the truck had a steering wheel malfunction.

The fire was contained and crews stayed on scene for hours cleaning up the pickles and debris, according to the report.

The driver had minor injuries.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.