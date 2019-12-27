Pickle-hauling semi crashes and catches fire on Michigan highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, Michigan -- A semi that was hauling pickles on a Michigan highway caught fire after crashing into an overpass.

According to a report from Mid Michigan NOW, the driver lost control on US 23 and hit an overpass in Genesee County on Thursday, December 26. Michigan State Police said the truck had a steering wheel malfunction.

The fire was contained and crews stayed on scene for hours cleaning up the pickles and debris, according to the report.

The driver had minor injuries.