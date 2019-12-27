News 8 sits down with Iowa State Patrol to discuss this year’s accidents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES-- More than 300 people lost their lives on our roads this year. In the state of Iowa - that's about one traffic fatality per day.

News 8 sat down with Iowa State Trooper Dan Loussaert to reflect on this year's accidents and similar accidents could be prevented in 2020.

Trooper Dan says 90% of all accidents are caused by driver error. The number one cause of fatal crashes in Iowa is speed.

Angel Ochoa was charged with homicide by vehicle after a deadly crash on June 14. He crashed on the corner of Kimberly and Fairmount Streets.

Police say it started after he sped from an attempted traffic stop. Ochoa led officers on a chase, hitting nearly 90 mph, he failed to stop at a red light and slammed into Lori Letts.

Trooper Dan says drugs and alcohol are two of the biggest factors in excessive speeding accidents.

Reckless driving is another serious problem for the police.

On August 27, 26-year-old Jarrade Smith lost control of his motorcycle when a car crossed in front of him. Witnesses say the motorcycle was speeding and driving recklessly before the crash. Police say it's a miracle no one was hurt.

The worst part of the job is telling a family they're loved one isn't coming home.

On May 7, three people lost their lives in a crash on the interstate in Johnson County. Authorities say the driver tried to cross the left lane to make a u-turn when a semi crashed into them. The driver unexpectedly slowing down caused the accident.

Over time, fatal crashes take a toll on emergency workers.

Trooper Dan says all emergency workers need to take a break once in a while.