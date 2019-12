Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(AP) -- Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, December 26, extending the market's record-setting run.

Retailers and technology companies powered much of the rally, which pushed the Nasdaq above 9,000 points for the first time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 also ended at record highs. Trading volume was lighter than usual as US markets reopened after the Christmas holiday.