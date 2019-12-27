× Man seriously injured in stabbing overnight in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man was stabbed during an altercation overnight, according to the Davenport Police Department.

The stabbing happened in the 6500 block of Harrison Street around 5 a.m. on Friday, December 29, said the police statement.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.