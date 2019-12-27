Heavy weekend rains could lead to rises on area rivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A strong area of low pressure will move from Oklahoma to Michigan over the weekend. Winter storm watches and warnings are posted from Denver to Minnesota with strong storms possible from Arkansas to Georgia.

The Quad Cities will remain on the warmer side of a low pressure system so rain is the principal precipitation type here. It could still bring delays and slow traffic. Click on the travel forecast below for national maps and airports at risk for delays.

What's interesting about this system is the intense amount of moisture coming in. Areas on this map that are shaded in yellow stand to receive more than an inch of rain. Orange and red areas in Northern Wisconsin could receive 2-3 inches. That will fall on top of snow that's on the ground. Typically, old snow (that's been lying around for a few weeks) has the ability to absorb rain, but this amount is expected to bring rivers and creeks up to bank-full stage.

It's too early to tell what kind of impact that will give us on the Mississippi, but it's likely that we'll see some river rises into next week. Some minor flooding will be possible, should we get some really heavy rains up north.

When it comes to snow, accumulations will stay well north of US-20 this weekend.

Cooler, but still above-normal for next week. Quiet as we ring in the new year.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen