× Blackhawk Bowl and Martini Lounge faces thousands in safety fines after worker died in July

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Blackhawk Bowl and Martini Lounge faced thousands in potential fines months after an employee died on the job.

The worker, 27-year-old Brittany Russell, was trying to fix a jam in one of the bowling lane’s pinsetters when she came into contact with an unguarded electrical system, according to a report by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Russell died at the scene.

Multiple serious violations were found during an OHSA investigation after the incident, leading the administration to propose more than $8,300 in penalties against the business.

As of December 27, 2019, the case remained open, according to OSHA’s report.