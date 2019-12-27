26 animals rescued from Dubuque farm where several animals had died

pigs stock photo from MGN

(AP) — Authorities have removed several animals from a Dubuque farm where more than a dozen other animals were found dead.

The Telegraph Herald reports that several of the 26 animals removed earlier this month were in poor health.

The animals removed included horses, a pony, goats, sheep, pigs, geese and other fowl. Authorities say the bones and rib cages of some of the animals could be seen, and many had matted hair.

Charges are pending.

