100 Things to Do in Rockford Before You Die: Author interview

Brody Wooddell sat down for a Skype chat with Author Tamara Gaumond. They discuss her new book about things to do in Rockford Illinois and the process of being a published author!

You can find the book here!

“From a hip urban downtown brimming with arts and culture, to endless recreational opportunities, Rockford, Illinois, might be the coolest place you never anticipated. Just eighty miles northwest of Chicago, you ll find world-class botanical exhibits, a thriving arts scene, and an impressive dinosaur named Jane. And with 100 Things to Do in Rockford Before You Die as your guide, you ll discover all of the exciting places and events that make Rockfordians proud. Outdoor enthusiasts can explore miles of trails in the Winnebago County Forest Preserves or Rock Cut State Park. Water sports abound, like boating on the majestic Rock River or standup paddleboarding on tranquil Pierce Lake. Thrill seekers can catch air by wakeboarding or BMX racing. Bringing the kids? Soak up the sun at Magic Waters Waterpark, or soak up the science at the Discovery Center Museum. Don t forget your appetite! Included you ll find recommendations for more than fifty unique, locally owned restaurants from high-end dining to trendy brew pubs to iconic joints that residents love. Local author and architect Tamara Gaumond s unique appreciation for the city comes through on every page, and even longtime residents will find something new to do among her suggestions. With her insider tips and itineraries, you ll want to join her in catching the Rockford vibe.”