Women sue Frontier Airlines over sex assaults by passengers

(AP) — Two women who say they were sexually assaulted by passengers on Frontier Airlines flights are suing the Denver-based budget carrier for allegedly refusing to help them and either not having or failing to follow policies to respond to assaults.

The class action lawsuit was filed Dec. 16 by two Denver residents.

The women say they reported the assaults to flight attendants, who did not report them to anyone else and did not request that law enforcement meet the planes.

A Frontier spokeswoman said she can’t comment on litigation but added that the safety of the airline’s passengers and employees is its top priority.