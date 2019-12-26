× Tracking rain not snow for the upcoming weekend

A cold front swept through this morning allowing temperatures to slowly fall into the 30s this afternoon putting a rare chill in the air.

We’ll drop down below the freezing mark overnight since Christmas Eve morning with mid to upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies.

Friday will remain above normal for daytime highs with mid 40s common across the area under mostly sunny skies.

One more burst of unseasonably mild air is on track for the first half of the weekend as our next system tracks in from the southwest. Highs on Saturday will likely reach around the mid to upper 50s!

However, this system will carry plenty of rain with it which will be arriving that day and continue though scattered with falling temperatures on Sunday. The last of this moisture will take place Sunday night which will likely change over to some light snow.

Brisk winds take over as we get ready to end 2019 with highs in the 30s both Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

