Sterling Police asking for help after truck "intentionally" set on fire

STERLING, Illinois– Police say a truck was intentionally set on fire and are asking the community for their help finding those responsible.

Police say on December 25 around 6:00 A.M., they were called to a vehicle fire at the 600 block of West 9th Street.

A red 1989 Ford F-150 was fully engulfed in flames.

According to police, the fire was intentional. They are asking for help finding a white 4 door vehicle with no hubcaps and possibly a spoiler.

Police say one of the suspects may have burn wounds on their arm or hands.

Anyone with information could call 815-632-6640