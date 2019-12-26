Sterling Police asking for help after truck “intentionally” set on fire
STERLING, Illinois– Police say a truck was intentionally set on fire and are asking the community for their help finding those responsible.
Police say on December 25 around 6:00 A.M., they were called to a vehicle fire at the 600 block of West 9th Street.
A red 1989 Ford F-150 was fully engulfed in flames.
According to police, the fire was intentional. They are asking for help finding a white 4 door vehicle with no hubcaps and possibly a spoiler.
Police say one of the suspects may have burn wounds on their arm or hands.
Anyone with information could call 815-632-6640