Swiss woman is baking up her own creations in the U.S. to take advantage of new opportunities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – Suzanne Tanner has baked Swiss goods in her home since she moved to America in 2008. She’s a popular vendor at Davenport’s Freighthouse Farmer’s Market, but in the winter months the business has been a struggle.

Venture down to Tanner’s basement and you’ll be in her personal bakery decked out in Swiss souvenirs.

“I’m doing this really to make Switzerland famous in the Quad Cities and in America,” says Tanner. “I get up very early, like 4 o’clock in the morning and I come down here, see the flags. It’s like a little bit of the homeland.”

The Swiss baker came to America on her own almost a decade in search of new opportunities. But she never thought that opportunity would be baking her own bread.

“There’s only a few things I don’t like about America,” Tanner says. “I don’t really like the bread here.”

She says she dislike America’s processed bread so much she decided to bake it herself. And ever since she started to knead dough; she’s been rolling in some dough at the Freighthouse Farmer’s Market. But the winter months have slowed down business.

“It’s the first time that I will be struggling,” Tanner says. “But I am the person that says “Ok, what do we do now?”,” Tanner says.

She’s turned to Facebook and moved to the indoor Freighthouse market to sell her baked goods.

“No shortcuts in baking,” Tanner says. “If you want to do it right, do it right.”

Tanner says she takes pride in her Swiss heritage, but loves America and wants to see what the “Land of Opportunity” has to offer.

“I’m just a proud Swiss,” Tanner comments. “We are small, but we are a force to be reckoned with.”

For more opportunities, Tanner says she’s starting “Doorstep Delivery”. She plans on delivering baked goods to people’s homes with the help of her husband.