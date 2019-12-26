× Off-duty Missouri police officer shoots intruder in Illinois

(AP) — An off-duty St. Louis-area police officer shot and wounded a Christmas Eve intruder in a neighbor’s apartment in Illinois.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that authorities say that 22-year-old Steven M. Madden of Granite City, Illinois, tried to steal a woman’s car Tuesday afternoon outside Belleville, Illinois.

They said he was armed and broke several windows of a nearby apartment and threatened people inside with his weapon. The St. Clair County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Department said off-duty Bel-Ridge, Missouri, Officer Ronald Freeman heard the commotion and came to the apartment.

He ordered Madden to drop his weapon and shot him twice when he refused.